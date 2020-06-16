How to link Aadhaar Card with PAN card by SMS – Follow these simple steps

New Delhi: Finance Minister Niramla Sitharaman had on March 24 announced several important relief measures taken by the government in view of COVID-19 outbreak, especially on statutory and regulatory compliance matters related to several sectors.

While addressing the press conference through video conferencing, Sitharaman announced much-needed relief measures in areas of Income Tax, GST, Customs & Central Excise among several important other financial areas. One of the major announcements related to extension of deadline on linking your Aadhaar Card with your PAN Card.

Aadhaar-PAN linking date was extended from 31st March, 2020 to 30th June, 2020. So if you have not linked your PAN card with your Aadhaar Card, you still have a few days left to do so.

Now lining Aadhaar Card with PAN card has become very easy. You will just need to send an SMS from your registered mobile number to do so.

You can send a message in the following format from your registered mobile number

Type UIDPAN <Your 12 Digit Aadhaar number> <Your 10 Digit PAN> from your registered mobile number and send it to 567678 or 56161

So, if your Aadhaar number is 123456789101 and your PAN is BSELF9343J, you have to type UIDPAN 123456789101 BSELF9343J from your registered mobile number and send the message to 567678 or 56161.