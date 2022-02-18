हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Pension Scheme

How to link Aadhaar with NPS online-- Step by step process explained here

To add/update Aadhaar in your PRAN, you will have to log-in to your NPS account and follow the steps given below:

How to link Aadhaar with NPS online-- Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: The National Pension System is a defined contribution retirement savings scheme administered and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The Central government had in August 2021 made the Aadhaar card mandatory proof for identification for availing benefits under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for traders and self-employed individuals who are eligible for receiving the perks under the state-backed social security scheme.  

Now you can seed your Aadhaar in your  PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number). To add/update Aadhaar in your PRAN, you will have to log-in to your NPS account and follow the steps given below:

1. Click on sub menu “Update Aadhaar/Address Details” under the main menu “Update Details”.

2. Select the option “Add/Update Aadhaar Number”.

3. Submit your Aadhaar Number.

4. Enter OTP received from “UIDAI” on your registered mobile number.

5. After Authentication through OTP, Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN.

However, users/subscribers must note the following points before seeding Aadhaar in their PRAN.

1. Name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name as registered with “UIDAI”.

2. A Subscriber is required to seed the Aadhaar in his / her PRAN through the above process even if Aadhaar was provided earlier.

3. For Government Subscribers, the Aadhaar seeding process will be completed once the request initiated by a Subscriber is authorised online by his /her respective Nodal Office.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Pension SchemeAadhaar cardNPS
Next
Story

India's UPI digital payments now acceptable in Nepal: 5 key points

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Again IED found in Delhi in 35 days