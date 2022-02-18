How to link Aadhaar with NPS online-- Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: The National Pension System is a defined contribution retirement savings scheme administered and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The Central government had in August 2021 made the Aadhaar card mandatory proof for identification for availing benefits under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for traders and self-employed individuals who are eligible for receiving the perks under the state-backed social security scheme.

Now you can seed your Aadhaar in your PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number). To add/update Aadhaar in your PRAN, you will have to log-in to your NPS account and follow the steps given below:

1. Click on sub menu “Update Aadhaar/Address Details” under the main menu “Update Details”.

2. Select the option “Add/Update Aadhaar Number”.

3. Submit your Aadhaar Number.

4. Enter OTP received from “UIDAI” on your registered mobile number.

5. After Authentication through OTP, Aadhaar will be linked to your PRAN.

However, users/subscribers must note the following points before seeding Aadhaar in their PRAN.

1. Name registered against your PRAN should exactly match the name as registered with “UIDAI”.

2. A Subscriber is required to seed the Aadhaar in his / her PRAN through the above process even if Aadhaar was provided earlier.

3. For Government Subscribers, the Aadhaar seeding process will be completed once the request initiated by a Subscriber is authorised online by his /her respective Nodal Office.

