How to link Aadhaar with voter ID online – Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: A Bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

Here is a step by step process on how to link Aadhaar with voter ID online

- Visit the election commission website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

- Login to the portal (you will be asked to log in using either your mobile number, email id, voter id number

- You will be required to provide your state, district and other personal details –name, date of birth and father’s name

- Click on the search button

- If entered correctly, your details will match government's database and will be displayed on the screen

- Click ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen

- A pop-up page will appear

- You will be asked to fill in the name that appears on your Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

- Hit the submit button. Also, don’t forget to cross check the details you have provided.

- Now, a message will appear on the screen stating that the application has been registered successfully.

