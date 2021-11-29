How to link PAN card with Aadhaar card via SMS – Process explained in details

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. The Central government has extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card till March 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the deadline has been extended to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process either online or even sending a text message from your mobile phone.

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card via SMS

If you want to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card via SMS, you should type the message from your registered mobile number in the below mentioned format and send the SMS to either 567678 or 56161.

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>

For example, your Aadhaar number is 123456123456 and your pan card number is ABCDE0007M

You will have to type the message like this: UIDPAN 123456123456 ABCDE0007M

Alternatively, you can also your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card online via the new Income Tax website.

Here is how to how to link your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card online.

- Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

- Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

- You will be taken to a new page.

- Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

- Now click on the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

- You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter this OTP on the verification page and press "Validate".

- Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.

You must note that the name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You need to ensure that 'Aadhaar Number' and 'Name as per Aadhaar' is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

