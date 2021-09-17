हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN-Aadhaar linking

PAN-Aadhaar linking date extended from September 30 to March 31, 2022

The due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act has also been extended from Sept 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022, said the government of India.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes had earlier notified Rule 114AAA prescribing the manner and consequences if PAN becomes inoperative. As per the rule, in case a person's PAN becomes inoperative, it will be deemed that he has not furnished, intimated or quoted the PAN, as the case may be, and he shall be liable for all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN. However, the person can reactivate his PAN by subsequently intimating his Aadhaar to the Department.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that in order to avoid any inconvenience, one must link one's Aadhaar with PAN before the deadline. Aadhaar is considered to be one of the most important documents for an individual in the country and it is going to be a one-stop solution for all the requirements. Linking of Aadhaar with PAN is not difficult at all. One can link the Aadhaar with PAN just by sending an SMS.

