How to transfer PF account online in just 6 steps? Check EPFO Video tutorial

New Delhi: For a host of work related to your provident fund, you don't have to venture out. Thanks to Digitisation, many such works can be done online from your computer.

One such thing that digitisation has made easy is transferring of PF account. Now you don't have to physically go to the EPFO office to claim transfer of your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. You can sit in the comfort of your home and claim your transfer online.

You can file for transfer of your PF account online in just 6 simple steps. EPFO has mentioned all the details in its video tutorial. Watch below:

Online EPF accounts are updated, which also includes the latest approved transactions of settlement/advances/transfer-in/transfer-out. On successful submission of requisite information, you can access all the details as well as make the required changes.