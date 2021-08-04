How to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh advance from EPF for medical emergency – Follow these 10 easy steps online

New Delhi: To support its subscribers during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its members to avail COVID-19 advance.

An EPFO subscriber can also take up to Rs 1 lakh medical advance for the treatment of any life-threatening diseases including COVID-19. For the purpose of for withdrawing advances, however, the EPF Subscribers don’t have to submit an estimate of the hospitalisation cost to the EPF office

The PF advance withdrawal can be done online by logging on to EPFO portal. Check out the entire process to file your claim.

Here are 10 easy steps to claim Rs 1 lakh advance from EPFO for medical emergencies.

1. Login to Member Interface of Unified Portal --https://unifiedportalmem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface

2. Go to Online Services>>Claim (Form-31,19,10C & 10D).

3. Enter your Bank Account and verify.

4. Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”.

5. Select PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop down.

6. Select purpose as “Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)” from the drop down.

7. Enter amount required and Upload scanned copy of cheque and enter your address.

8. Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”.

9. Enter the OTP received on Aadhaar linked mobile.

10. Your Claim will be submitted.

Notably, the provision for special withdrawal to meet the financial need of members during pandemic was introduced in March 2020, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). An amendment to this effect was made by Ministry of Labour & Employment in Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952 by inserting therein sub-para (3) under paragraph 68L, through notification in the Official Gazette in May 2021. Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. Members can apply for lesser amount also.

Live TV

#mute