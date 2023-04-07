ICICI Bank Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Gets 6 Months Extension--Check Interest Rates, New Deadline And Other Details

New Delhi: ICICI Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ which was to end on Friday, has got a six months extension. ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ will be available and valid for subscription till 31 October 2023, said the bank’s website

‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ will give Resident Senior Citizen customers an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum, said the bank’s website.

ICICI Bank Golden Years FD Highlights

Applicable duration: 20th May, 2020 to 31th October, 2023

The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period

Eligible FD tenure: 5 years 1 day, up to 10 years

Applicable on single FD opened through ICICI Bank of an amount less than Rs 2 crore

Loan against FD: The customers can avail a loan against their FD up to 90% of principal and accrued interest

Credit card against FD: The customers can apply for a credit card against their FD from the Bank.

ICICI Bank Golden Years FD Interest Rate

Senior residents would receive an interest rate of 7.5 percent on ICICI Bank Golden Years FDs of 5 years and a day, up to 10 years, which is 60 basis points higher than the usual rate of 6.9 percent.

How to open ICICI Bank Golden Years FD

The customers can open an FD using the Bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms. Alternatively, they can also visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch to open the FD.