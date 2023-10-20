ICICI Bank Golden Years FD For Senior Citizens Gets 6 Months Extension--Check Interest Rates, New Deadline And Other Details

New Delhi: ICICI Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ which was to end on 31 October 2023, has got another six months' extension. ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ will be available and valid for subscription till 30 April 2024, said the bank’s website

Features of ICICI Bank Golden Years FD

Now get an exclusive additional interest rate of 0.10% per annum on your Fixed Deposits above 5 years tenure

Resident Senior Citizen customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum

Scheme applicable from 20th May, 2020 to 30th April, 2024



The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period



Eligible FD tenure: 5 years 1 day, up to 10 years



Applicable on single FD opened through ICICI Bank of an amount less than Rs 2 crore



Premature withdrawal: In case deposit opened in above scheme is prematurely withdrawn partial or full, the applicable penal rate will be 1%.



All other features of the FD Deposits as well as terms and condition unchanges and are applicable for the above-mentioned schemes.

How to open ICICI Bank Golden Years FD



The customers can open an FD using the Bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms. Alternatively, they can also visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch to open the FD.