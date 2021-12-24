ICICI Bank revises Fixed Deposit interest rates effective today, 24 December 2021 --Check new rate table here

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits. According to the ICICI BANK's official website, the new rates are effective from today, (Friday, 24 December 2021).

Check out these tables for renewed interest rates.

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 5 crore)

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 04, 2021 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 24, 2021 Single deposit of less than ₹ 20.0 million Single deposit of ₹ 20.0 mn & above but less than 50.0 mn General **Senior Citizen General **Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 2.50% 15 days to 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 2.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 2.75% 46 days to 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 2.75% 61 days to 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.00% 91 days to 120 days 3.50% 4.00% 3.25% 3.25% 121 days to 150 days 3.50% 4.00% 3.25% 3.25% 151 days to 184 days 3.50% 4.00% 3.25% 3.25% 185 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.90% 3.50% 3.50% 211 days to 270 days 4.40% 4.90% 3.50% 3.50% 271 days to 289 days 4.40% 4.90% 3.65% 3.65% 290 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 4.90% 3.65% 3.65% 1 year to 389 days 4.90% 5.40% 4.00% 4.00% 390 days to < 15 months 4.90% 5.40% 4.00% 4.00% 15 months to < 18 months 4.90% 5.40% 4.10% 4.10% 18 months to 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 4.25% 4.25% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 4.50% 4.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.40% 5.90% 4.60% 4.60% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.60% #6.30% 4.60% 4.60% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 5.40% 5.90% NA NA

FD INTEREST RATES ON DOMESTIC, NRO & NRE DEPOSITS with premature withdrawal facility ( Rs 5 crore and above )

Single Deposit

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 24, 2021 ₹ 5.00 crore to < ₹ 5.10 crore ₹ 5.10 crore to < ₹ 24.90 crore ₹ 24.90 crore to < ₹ 25.00 crore ₹ 25.00 crore to < ₹ 100.00 crore ₹ 100.00 crore to < ₹ 250.00 crore ₹ 250.00 crore to < ₹ 500.00 crore > = ₹ 500.00 crore 7 days to 14 days 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 15 days to 29 days 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 30 days to 45 days 2.50 2.75 2.50 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 46 days to 60 days 2.50 2.75 2.50 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 61 days to 90 days 2.60 3.00 2.60 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 91 days to 120 days 2.60 3.25 2.60 3.25 3.25 3.25 3.25 121 days to 150 days 2.60 3.25 2.60 3.25 3.25 3.25 3.25 151 days to 184 days 2.60 3.25 2.60 3.25 3.25 3.25 3.25 185 days to 210 days 2.75 3.50 2.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 211 days to 240 days 2.75 3.50 2.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 241 days to 270 days 2.75 3.50 2.75 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 271 days to 300 days 2.75 3.65 2.75 3.65 3.65 3.65 3.65 301 days to 330 days 2.75 3.65 2.75 3.65 3.65 3.65 3.65 331 days to < 1 year 2.75 3.65 2.75 3.65 3.65 3.65 3.65 1 year to 389 days 3.00 4.00 3.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 390 days to < 15 months 3.00 4.00 3.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 15 months to < 18 months 3.00 4.10 3.00 4.10 4.10 4.10 4.10 18 months to 2 years 3.00 4.25 3.00 4.25 4.25 4.25 4.25 2 years 1 day to 3 years 3.00 4.50 3.00 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 3 years 1 day to 5 years 3.00 4.60 3.00 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 5 years 1 day to 10 years 3.00 4.60 3.00 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60

Fixed Deposits Rates (without premature withdrawal facility)

INTEREST RATES ON DOMESTIC, NRO & NRE DEPOSITS without premature withdrawal facility ( Rs 2 cr and above ). These fixed deposits do not have premature withdrawal facility, i.e., the fixed deposit cannot be closed by the depositor before expiry of the term of such deposit, says ICICI.

Single Deposit

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 24, 2021 ₹2.00 crore to <₹5.00 crore ₹5.00 crore to <₹5.10 crore ₹5.10 crore to <₹24.90 crore ₹24.90 crore to <₹25.00 crore ₹25.00 crore to <₹100.00 crore ₹100.00 crore to <₹250.00 crore ₹250.00 crore to <₹500.00 crore > =₹500.00 crore 7 days to 14 days 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 15 days to 29 days 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 30 days to 45 days 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 46 days to 60 days 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.75 61 days to 90 days 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 91 days to 120 days 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 121 days to 150 days 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 151 days to 184 days 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 185 days to 210 days 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 211 days to 240 days 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 241 days to 270 days 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 271 days to 300 days 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 301 days to 330 days 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 331 days to < 1 year 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 1 year to 389 days 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 390 days to < 15 months 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 15 months to < 18 months 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 18 months to 2 years 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 2 years 1 day to 3 years 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 3 years 1 day to 5 years 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 5 years 1 day to 10 years 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70

ICICI Bank says that NRE rates applicable for tenure of 1 year and above only. Senior Citizen rates applicable only for domestic term deposits. ICICI bank staff (including retired staff) will get additional 1% rate of interest on domestic deposit below Rs 2 Crore.

Live TV

#mute