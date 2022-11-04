ICICI Bank, Yes Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates 2022 hiked; check latest return rate here

Private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Yes Bank have revised their fixed deposit rates for deposits under Rs 2 crore. The move comes after lenders across the public and private sectors revised their fixed deposit interest rates to lure more customers. For the Yes Bank, the new rates came into effect on November 3 and for the ICICI Bank, the new rates came into effect today for deposits between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore while the interest rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore were revised with effect from October 29. As far as Yes Bank is concerned, the fixed deposit interest rates start from 3.25 per cent and the maximum is 7.5 per cent.

Yes Bank FD Interest Rates 2022 for Deposits Below Rs 2 crore

Yes Bank is now offering a return of 3.25 per cent for deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, 3.7 per cent for fixed deposits of 15 days to 45 days tenure, 4.1 per cent for 46 days to 90 days, 4.75 per cent for 91 days to 180 days, 5.5 per cent for 181 days to 271 days, 5.75 per cent 272 days to less than 1 year, 6.5 per cent for one year to less than 18 months, 6.75 per cent for 18 months to 10 years. The senior citizens would get an additional interest rate of 0.5 per cent for fixed deposits maturing between 7 days to three years and an additional 0.75 per cent for deposits between three years to 10 years.

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits (FD) Rates 2022 for Deposits below Rs 2 crore

The ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3 per cent for fixed deposits maturing between 7 days to 29 days, 3.5 per cent in case of deposits for 30 days to 45 days, 3.75 per cent for 46 days to 60 days deposits, 4 per cent for 61 days to 90 days deposits, 4.5 per cent for 91 days to 184 days deposits, 5.25 per cent for deposits maturing in 185 days to 210 days, 5.5 per cent fixed deposits maturing in 290 days to less than one year, 6.1 per cent for deposits for one year to 18 months, 6.15 per cent for deposits of 18 months to 2 years, 6.2 per cent for fixed deposits of two years one day to 3 years, 6.35 per cent for FDs of 3 years one day to 5 years, and 6.25 per cent for deposits maturing in five years one day to 10 years.

ICICI Bank is also giving an additional 0.5 per cent interest to Senior Citizens for fixed deposits up to 5 years and an additional 0.7 per cent for deposits in the tenure of five years to 10 years.

Bank of India, Indian Bank, and State Bank of India and other lenders have already revised their fixed deposit rates to make it competitive and lucrative.