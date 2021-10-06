IDBI Bank introduces festive offers on home, auto and education loans, check details

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has rolled out festive offers on its various lending products such as auto loans, education loans, and home loans, among others. The new offers have been launched by the state-owned bank on the occasion of its ongoing Foundation week.

"To ring in the string of Indian festivals, IDBI Bank, on the occasion of its foundation week unfolded its retail asset products i.e. auto loans, education loans and home loans, with augmented features," IDBI said in a statement.

IDBI Bank’s festive offer on auto loans

IDBI Bank has launched ‘i_zoomdrive’ auto loans for customers planning to buy new cars or high-end two-wheelers. Under the ‘i_zoomdrive’ auto loans, customers get fast processing of loans along with attractive interest rates.

In some cases, the bank is offering a 100% loan on vehicles, along with no penalties on part or pre-closure of the loans to make the offer more attractive.

IDBI Bank’s festive offer on education loans

The lender is offering education loans at attractive interest rates under its new offer called ‘i_learn’ education loans. The loan is taken by those who are planning to study in some of the top most colleges of India or abroad.

The loan comes with higher tenure and higher loan amounts. Customers can also apply for higher loan amounts along with flexible repayment options. Also Read: Invesco reeks of impropriety, is there a Chinese conspiracy against ZEEL-Sony mega-merger?

IDBI Bank’s festive offer on home loan

IDBI Bank has a special plan for its customers planning to buy new homes as part of the ongoing festive offers. Customers can avail of loans b paying zero processing fees, fast processing of loans, along with flexible repayment options. Also Read: Samsung to reportedly produce 20mn Galaxy S22 series smartphones

Live TV

#mute