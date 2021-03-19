हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC

Important update for policyholders! LIC to allow maturity claim payments through THIS facility

LIC has allowed its 113 Divisional Offices, 2048 Branches, 1526 Satellite offices and 74 Customer Zones to receive Maturity Claims documents from Policyholders whose Maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual Claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. 

Important update for policyholders! LIC to allow maturity claim payments through THIS facility

India’s biggest life insurer LIC or Life Insurance Corporation of India has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country to lessen down the hardships faced by people due to the pandemic.

“LIC has allowed its 113 Divisional Offices, 2048 Branches, 1526 Satellite offices and 74 Customer Zones to receive Maturity Claims documents from Policyholders whose Maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual Claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that if a policyholder stays in one city and the Policy document is in another City then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.

This facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31, 2021, only.

“LIC values its policyholders and its Customers Centric initiatives focus towards ease of operations during Pandemic. LIC currently services more than 29 crore policies across the nation,” the company further added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LICLife Insurance Corporation of Indiainsurancelife insurer
Next
Story

SBI Fixed Deposit: 10 easy steps open FD account online

Must Watch

PT25M45S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will Mamata Banerjee gets the votes by insulting Prime Minister Modi?