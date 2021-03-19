Important update for policyholders! LIC to allow maturity claim payments through THIS facility

India’s biggest life insurer LIC or Life Insurance Corporation of India has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country to lessen down the hardships faced by people due to the pandemic.

“LIC has allowed its 113 Divisional Offices, 2048 Branches, 1526 Satellite offices and 74 Customer Zones to receive Maturity Claims documents from Policyholders whose Maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual Claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that if a policyholder stays in one city and the Policy document is in another City then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.

This facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31, 2021, only.

“LIC values its policyholders and its Customers Centric initiatives focus towards ease of operations during Pandemic. LIC currently services more than 29 crore policies across the nation,” the company further added.