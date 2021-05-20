Income Tax alert! Online portal will be unavailable between THESE dates

New Delhi: The Income Tax department said that its existing web portal will remain unavailable for six days from June 1 to June 6, as the department is planning to launch a new portal on June 7.

Taxpayers will be able to use the new taxpayer-friendly portal from June 7 onwards. The facility to file Income Tax Return (ITR) will be integrated into the new portal so that your returns can be filed and rewarded instantly.

The department has urged taxpayers to complete all their tasks before June 1 so that they don’t face any issues during the blackout from June 1 to June 6, 2021. The URL of the new income tax filing portal will be updated to www.incometaxgov.in.

Income Tax Department said that the change will reflect from June 7, 2021. External entities such as Banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT have been notified by the department about the blackout. Most of the third parties avail services like PAN verification. All these services will remain unavailable from June 1 to June 6.

The department has also requested these agencies to manage their operations during the blackout. “...request them to make arrangements to ensure that their customers/stakeholders are apprised, so that any relevant activity can be completed prior to or after the blackout period,” the department said.

The new platform will offer free of cost ITR preparation software to taxpayers. Online and offline interactive questions on the yet to be launched platform will help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimizing data entry efforts, the department said.

Live TV

#mute