Tax Audit Due Date for AY2022-23: Taxpayers, CAs demand last date extension; income tax department responds

Tax Audit Date Extension Latest Update: Today is the last day for income tax audit report filing and the taxpayers as well as chartered accountants have been demanding the government to extend the due date. The tax audit takes place under Section 44B. It is the provision under which taxpayers are required to get their accounts tax audited by a chartered accountant. So, the taxpayers are required to obtain the audit report before September 30 for the assessment year 2022-23.

The tax audit process is aimed at ascertaining the compliance of various income tax provisions. If the audit report is not generated before the due date, then the taxpayers will have to pay a penalty. As per section 271B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any delay in compliance may attract a penalty of either 0.5 per cent of the total sales, turnover or gross business receipts or Rs 1,50,000.

Since the income tax department has maintained a silence over the extension of the tax audit due date, taxpayers have taken to social media platforms including Twitter demanding an extension in the due date while claiming that the income tax portal is now working properly. The #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately hashtag has been trending for the last few days.

#CBDT We request you to extend the due date of Tax Audit A.Y. 22-23 from 30th Sep 2022 To at least 31st Oct 2022. #Due_Date_Extension#cbdt #incometaxaudit #incometax — CA RAJPUROHIT (@vivek_raj21) September 30, 2022

Dsc error please do something #incometaxindia If you cant then please extend due date only for 1 day that is enough for us to complete our work#CBDT @IncomeTaxIndia pic.twitter.com/FZCBuyyIsF — CA Kamal (@kamalsankla) September 30, 2022

While users claimed that the tax portal is not functioning, the income tax department said that the portal is working properly and asked users to clear the browser cache and then proceed with the form again. In some cases, the department flagged the issues and said its team is looking to resolve the complaint.

Dear @Vkas_Agarwal,



We have flagged your issue to the team concerned. Our team is looking into this and will revert. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 30, 2022

Dear @camohit17,



As per inputs from our team, this may be due to your firewall settings. Please check your firewall settings or try using a different browser. (1/2) September 30, 2022

Dear @SunilClalwani1,



May we request you to retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, please write to us with your details (along with your PAN & Mobile Number) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in Our team will get in touch with you. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 30, 2022

A close look at the Income Tax department's Twitter handle showed that it's receiving numerous complaints indicating that users are facing issues.