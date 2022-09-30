NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INCOME TAX ACT 1961

Tax Audit Due Date for AY2022-23: Taxpayers, CAs demand last date extension; income tax department responds

Tax Audit Date Extension: The tax audit process is aimed at ascertaining the compliance of various income tax provisions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • September 30 is the last day for income tax audit report filing.
  • The tax audit takes place under Section 44B.
  • As per section 271B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any delay in compliance may attract a penalty.

Trending Photos

Tax Audit Due Date for AY2022-23: Taxpayers, CAs demand last date extension; income tax department responds

Tax Audit Date Extension Latest Update: Today is the last day for income tax audit report filing and the taxpayers as well as chartered accountants have been demanding the government to extend the due date. The tax audit takes place under Section 44B. It is the provision under which taxpayers are required to get their accounts tax audited by a chartered accountant. So, the taxpayers are required to obtain the audit report before September 30 for the assessment year 2022-23.

The tax audit process is aimed at ascertaining the compliance of various income tax provisions. If the audit report is not generated before the due date, then the taxpayers will have to pay a penalty. As per section 271B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, any delay in compliance may attract a penalty of either 0.5 per cent of the total sales, turnover or gross business receipts or Rs 1,50,000.

Since the income tax department has maintained a silence over the extension of the tax audit due date, taxpayers have taken to social media platforms including Twitter demanding an extension in the due date while claiming that the income tax portal is now working properly. The #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately hashtag has been trending for the last few days. 

While users claimed that the tax portal is not functioning, the income tax department said that the portal is working properly and asked users to clear the browser cache and then proceed with the form again. In some cases, the department flagged the issues and said its team is looking to resolve the complaint. 

A close look at the Income Tax department's Twitter handle showed that it's receiving numerous complaints indicating that users are facing issues.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022