Tax returns

Income Tax Department issues over Rs 1.67 lakh crore refunds till Feb 7

Personal income tax refunds of Rs 59,949 crore to 1.85 crore assessees have been made,  the department said. 



New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of more than Rs 1.67 lakh crore to 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.48 crore refunds of Assessment year 2021-22 (fiscal ending March 2021) amounting to Rs 28,704.38 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,67,048 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 7th February 2022," the I-T Department tweeted. Also Read: Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel products selling on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Personal income tax refunds of Rs 59,949 crore to 1.85 crore assessees have been made and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,07,099 crore have been issued in over 2.28 lakh cases. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to add THIS stock to his portfolio, others will also invest

Tax returnsIncome TaxITIncome Tax returnsitr
