Income tax filing alert! ITR filing website inoperable for entire week starting today, all you want to know

New Delhi: The Income Tax department is phasing out its existing website to pave way for a new taxpayer friendly income tax filing website, which will be launching on June 7, and hence the current website will not be working from June 1 to June 6.

The IT department has said the transition from the old portal -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- to the new --www.incometaxgov.in -- will be completed and made operational from June 7.

Income tax department has tweeted:

As we move to the new e-filing portal, e-filing services will not be available from 1st-6th June,2021.

Do plan to complete your e-filing work accordingly/by 31st May/on our new portal https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf 7th Jun, 2021 onwards.

Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/i3wi45cTI0 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 27, 2021

The new web portal will enable new features under six broad categories and it will also ensure quick refunds to taxpayers.

The new taxpayer friendly portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers and all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

The new site will also has a free ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers fill ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling and for minimising data entry effort.

For addressing queries of taxpayers there will be a call centre, tutorials, videos and chatbot or live agent.

The new website, as per the CBDT statement, will also subsequently enable a new online tax payment system with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

It also said that all key portal functions on the desktop will be available on a mobile app which will be enabled subsequently for access on a mobile network.

The tax department has also intimated external entities including banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT who avail services of PAN verification (from this website) etc. about the non-availability of the services.

The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their individual and many other categories of ITRs and also to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department.

The taxman uses it to issue notices, get responses from the taxpayer and respond to their queries and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, exemption and penalties, among others.

Live TV

#mute