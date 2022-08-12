New Delhi: The income tax filing deadline (July 31) is over for FY 2021-2022. Those who have filed their ITR on time, and have claimed their tax refund, must be curiously waiting for the money to be credited into their account. However, one small mistake can ruin your chances of getting your tax refund money.

If you have filed your ITR but you have not verified it, there could be three things you would be worried about:

1. An ITR which is filed but not verified, is treated as invalid

2. The ITR will not take up your ITR for processing if it is not verified.

3. Also, if you have claimed any sort of tax refund, it will not be credited into your account or given to you. Tax refund is given only if you have verified your ITR have got "processing confirmation" by the IT department.

If you have not still verified your ITR, you can do so following 6 modes. You will not even have to physically send it to Income Tax office. Just follow the e-verification method.

Check out 6 modes to e-verify your ITR

1. e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

2. e-Verify after generating Aadhaar OTP

3. e-Verify using existing Aadhaar OTP

4. e-Verify using existing Electronic Verification Code (EVC)

5. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Bank Account

6. e-Verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Demat Account



The ITR that you would have filed this year is for Assessment year 2022-2023 or Financial year is for the income earned between 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.