New Delhi: The deadline for filing income-tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is over. The last date to file ITR was July 31. However, the 30 days window is still open to verify your IT return online for those who are filing IT returns on or after August 1.

The income tax department has reduced the time limit for verifying ITR to 30 days from 120 days for late filers. Those filing ITR after due date must verify it as soon as possible so to complete their return filing process. However, the time limit to e-verify ITR is still 120 days for those who filed ITR before July 31.

E-verification of an ITR is necessary to complete the return filing process. It becomes invalid if someone does not complete the E-verification process. There is a provision of a Rs 5000 penalty for those who fail to complete the process.



How to verify your ITR online

One can e-verify your ITR through the electronic verification code (EVC) option.

Log on to the e-filing portal, then use your Aadhar number to generate an OTP to complete the process.

On successful verification, the return filing acknowledgment can be downloaded from the e-filing portal as proof of completion of the process of filing the income tax return.

How to verify your ITR offline

One needs to send the ITR-V in a hard copy through the following address by “speed post only”:-

Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru - 560500, Karnataka.

“The date of dispatch of speed post of duly verified ITR-V shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period, from the date of transmitting the date of Income-tax return electronically,” it said.

The notification clarified that in case the e-verification of the ITR or hard copy ITR-V is sent through post beyond the time limit of 30 days, the return shall be treated as late or beyond the due date.