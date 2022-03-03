Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

New Delhi: The income tax department on has said that it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.70 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 34,202.31 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,83,579 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 28th Feb, 2022," the I-T department tweeted.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,83,579 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 28th Feb,2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 65,938 crore have been issued in 2,07,27,503 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,17,641 crore have been issued in 2,30,566 cases(1/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 2, 2022

The refund includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,938 crore issued to over 2.07 crore individuals and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2.30 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, those who have filed their ITR for FY 2020-21 and are eligible to get their ITR refund can view it on Tax Information Network service of the Income Tax Department.

Status of 'paid' refund, being paid other than through 'Refund Banker', can also be viewed at www.tin-nsdl.com by entering the 'PAN' and 'Assessment Year'. 'Refund paid' status is also being reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS.

Live TV

#mute