Income tax Return: SBI introduces offers on ITR filing as deadline nears, check details

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a slew of offers using which taxpayers can save on filing income tax returns or ITR. As part of the offer, taxpayers will be able to file ITR for free using the India’s largest state-owned bank’s SBI YONO app.

Taxpayers need to visit the Tax2win section under the SBI YONO app to file ITR for free. They, however, will need to submit five essential documents required for filing income tax returns.

In a tweet, SBI said, “Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents.”

Here are the five documents that are required for filing ITR for free on the SBI YONO app:

1. PAN card

2. Aadhaar card

3. Form-16

4. Tax deduction details

5. Interest income certificates and investment proofs for tax saving.

Moreover, SBI customers will be able to receive the assistance of digital CA or eCA at discounted prices. SBI said that customers will just need to pay Rs 199 to get eCA assistance. The bank pointed out that the ongoing offer is valid till October 31, 2021.

ITR filing deadline

The last date to file ITR for the financial yer 2021 is now December 31. The deadline was extended by the Finance Ministry last month from September 30, 2021, after several taxpayers had complained of glitches in the income tax filing portal, which was developed by Infosys.

However, the last date to file the ITR in India usually is July 31. "On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a statement.