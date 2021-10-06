हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 06 October 2021: Gold prices plunge below Rs 45,620

Silver also tumbled Rs 462 to Rs 59,341 per kg, from Rs 59,803 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold Price Today, 06 October 2021: Gold prices plunge below Rs 45,620

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged Rs 226 to Rs 45,618 per 10 grams in line with a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,844 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 462 to Rs 59,341 per kg, from Rs 59,803 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,747 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 1,747 per ounce on Wednesday.

"Gold prices traded lower amid firm dollar and rally in US bond yields," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 04 October 2021: Gold prices at Rs 45,539 per 10 gram

Must Watch

PT16M30S

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Rahul Gandhi sits on 'dharna' at Lucknow airport