Indane’s new smart cylinder allows you to check gas level, here’s how to exchange with old one

New Delhi: Taking note of the smart kitchens, Indane has rolled out a new cylinder for its customers that lets you know much gas is left inside. The state-owned Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) brand has named the smart cylinder as Composite Cylinder.

Indane composite cylinder is said to be stronger and safer than the ordinary cylinder, as it is made up of three layers: a blow-mould high-density polyethene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass and fitted to the HDPE jacket outside.

Composite cylinders are much much lighter than normal cylinders. Moreover, some parts of the cylinder are transparent, so that customers can easily see how much gas is left in the cylinder. This will help customers in booking the next gas cylinder accordingly.

One of the best features of the cylinder is that it’s rust-free since it’s not made up any of metal. The cylinder is also scratch-free and doesn’t leave stains or marks on the floor.

At present, Indane is only marketing composite cylinders in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes with select distributors in Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Faridabad and Ludhiana. The company is expected to increase its availability across the country in the coming weeks.

The 10 kg cylinder is only for the domestic non-subsidized category while the 5 kg cylinder is available under the domestic non-subsidized category through free trade LPG.

How to exchange old cylinders?

Indane customers can easily exchange their old gas cylinders with composite smart cylinders through their nearby dealership. For this, they'll have to pay the difference of security deposit between the old cylinders and new cylinders. Indane's distributors can also deliver the smart cylinders to your doorstep.

If customers don't want to exchange old cylinders, then they can pay Rs 3350 for a 10 kg cylinder or Rs 2150 for a 5 kg cylinder as a security deposit to Indane.