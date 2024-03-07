NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Indian Women Turn Smart Investors, Beat Men In SIP Investments: Report

While 39.3 per cent of women start investing in their 20s and 41 per cent in their 30s, 71 per cent of them stay invested for over 5 years, according to the report by FinEdge, a tech-enabled investment management company.

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: At least four in ten women are new investors in the country, starting investing early in life in instruments like Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and prioritising retirement which is a paradigm shift in the financial landscape in the country, a report said on Thursday ahead of the International Women’s Day.

Women emerged as focused and disciplined investors, with an average amount of Rs 4,483 for a single SIP investment, surpassing their male counterparts who average Rs 3,992, according to the report by FinEdge, a tech-enabled investment management company.

In addition to higher average monthly investments, women also allocate more funds towards their goals, with an average monthly investment of Rs 14,347 in various SIPs, compared to Rs 13,704 for men.

“It is evident from the study that women are not only investing more, but they are also investing smarter,” said Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge.

While 39.3 per cent of women start investing in their 20s and 41 per cent in their 30s, 71 per cent of them stay invested for over 5 years.

In 2023, a significant 41 per cent of new investors at FinEdge were women.

By allocating a higher percentage of their monthly income towards their financial goals, “women are taking proactive steps towards securing their financial future and achieving long-term success,” Gahlaut added.

Goal-based investing has emerged as a key point for women investors, with retirement and children's education taking precedence.

"Around 44 per cent prioritise retirement planning, while 35 per cent earmark funds for their children's education," said the report.

