Invest Only Rs 110 Per Day; Get Three Times Return: Check Out Return Calculator

New Delhi: When it comes to building a secure financial future, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stands tall as a beacon of trust. LIC not only offers assured returns but also presents a multitude of plans that not only secure your future but also provide avenues for tax savings.

Diverse Options, Assured Growth

With a diverse range of plans and policies, LIC empowers investors with choices tailored to their needs. Each plan has specific eligibility criteria, ensuring that investors find the perfect fit for their financial goals.

Enter The LIC Regular Premium Unit Linked Plan: SIIP

For those seeking a robust investment, the LIC Regular Premium Unit Linked Plan, SIIP, beckons. Imagine investing Rs 40,000 annually for 21 years and reaping three times that amount upon maturity – that's the magic of SIIP.

Tailored Premium Payment Options

SIIP allows investors flexibility in premium payments over 21 years. Whether you opt for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly payments, the choice is yours. Opting for the annual premium route? That means committing Rs 40,000 each year.

Annual Adventure: Invest Wisely, Reap Bountiful Rewards

For the annual premium warriors, the investment journey involves contributing Rs 40,000 per year.

Half-Yearly Hustle

If you prefer a semi-annual dance with premiums, get ready to shell out Rs 22,000 every six months.

Quarterly Quest

Choosing the quarterly option means parting ways with Rs 12,000 every three months.

Monthly Marvel

For the monthly enthusiasts, a premium of Rs 4,000 monthly (approximately Rs 133 per day) sets the wealth-building wheels in motion.

21-Year Magic Unveiled

Investing Rs 4,000 monthly for 21 years totals Rs 10,08,000. Brace yourself for the enchanting finale – after 21 years, you'll witness financial wizardry, with returns touching around Rs 35 lakh, surpassing three times your invested amount.

SIIP Perks

Under SIIP's benevolent umbrella, investors are gifted an insurance cover of Rs 4,80,000.