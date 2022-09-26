Invest Rs 1000 per month, get up to Rs 32 lakh in 20 years; here's HOW

New Delhi: Investments from where you can get a maximum and secure return are the demand of time. It is better to focus on safe investments amidst increasing needs and changing lifestyles. Experts say that there is no limit or time for investment. Whenever you start investing that is the right time.

If you haven't started investing yet, don't delay anymore. Start your investment this Diwali itself. Investments made today in thousands can make you a millionaire of tomorrow. If you are not able to save much even after lots of effort, here is how you can make a large fund with a small investment.

You can start it with only 1000 rupees. Let us have a look at how you can create a big fund from this small investment.

Mutual funds are the appropriate platform for such type of investment. You will have to invest 1000 rupees every month in mutual funds. In the last few years, some mutual funds have given returns of up to 20 per cent or more to investors.

If you invest the amount i.e Rs 1000 per month for 20 years, you have deposited a total of Rs 2.4 lakh during the period. On the basis of the annual 15 per cent return in 20 years, you will get about 15 lakh 16 thousand rupees. If this return is 20 per cent annually, the total fund will be around 31.61 lakhs.