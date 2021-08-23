हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Is an Aadhaar card genuine or Fake? Find out the authenticity in just 5 simple steps, check direct link here

Verifying an Aadhaar number will help you regarding the authenticity of the Aadhar produced to you by any associate, tenant, driver, domestic help etc.

Is an Aadhaar card genuine or Fake? Find out the authenticity in just 5 simple steps, check direct link here
Image Courtesy: Youtube grab/UIDAI

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is increasingly becoming mandatory for a host of services. From filing income tax, to linking with pan card–Aadhaar is becoming the most important proof of identification.

The 12-digit biometric number also comes very handy while you are employing someone --like a driver, a household help, a care taker to name a few. However, if you are wondering on the authenticity of the Aadhaar card being furnished by these employees to you, dont fret. You can check whether an Aadhaar card is genuine or Fake by visiting the UIDAI website.

This will help you regarding the authenticity of the Aadhaar produced to you by any associate, tenant, driver, domestic help etc.

Here is how to verify Aadhaar number in just 5 simple steps

1. Visit UIDAI website

2. Go to Aadhaar Services. Alternatively, you can click this direct link

3. Click on "Verify an Aadhaar number" option

4. Punch the Aadhaar number, captcha code

5. Now, click "proceed to verify" button

If the Aadhaar number furnished to you is correct, then you can see "Aadhaar verification completed" in the screen. Thus, Aadhaar number can be verified to ascertain if the Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated.

