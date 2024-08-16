Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Is It A Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Will Banks Be Closed On Saturday 17 August 2024? Check

Bank holidays are not similar across each and every states due to differences in regional festivities and state holiday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bank branches are closed across the country on national holidays, second and fourth Saturdays; and every Sunday. National holidays have been defined as Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October), during which bank branches are closed. Other than that, there are regional/state holidays.

Are Banks Closed Tomorrow, Saturday 17 August 2024?

Banks are NOT CLOSED tomorrow (Saturday 17 August 2024) because it is the third saturday of the month.

Bank holidays are not similar across each and every states other than gazzetted holiday. Because regional festivities are limited to a specific state, a bank holiday in a particular state will not mean bank holiday in another state. 

Bank branches across the country were closed on account of Independence Day yesterday.  

Here Is the state wise RBI Holiday List for August 2024

August 2024 3 8 13 15 19 20 26
Agartala        
Ahmedabad        
Aizawl            
Belapur            
Bengaluru            
Bhopal            
Bhubaneswar        
Chandigarh          
Chennai          
Dehradun        
Gangtok        
Guwahati            
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh          
Hyderabad - Telangana          
Imphal          
Itanagar            
Jaipur        
Jammu          
Kanpur        
Kochi          
Kohima            
Kolkata          
Lucknow        
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi            
Panaji            
Patna          
Raipur          
Ranchi          
Shillong          
Shimla        
Srinagar          
Thiruvananthapuram          

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following dates in the remaining days of August 2024

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur: August 19
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 20
Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 26

 

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

August 18: Sunday

August 24: Fourth Saturday

August 25: Sunday

 

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

