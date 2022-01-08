Is your Aadhaar Card real or fake? Here's how to find it online

New Delhi: In today's world, an Aadhaar card has become a necessary document. The Aadhaar card serves as both an identity card and proof of residency, and it is also required to participate in any government financial scheme. This document is extremely beneficial for a variety of purposes, including opening a bank account, obtaining a passport, obtaining a driver's license, obtaining a Covid vaccine, and filing income tax returns. To use the mobile wallet, you must first complete KYC using your Aadhaar.

Aadhaar is a one-of-a-kind identifying number that was first introduced in January 2009. UIDAI, a statutory authority entity established by the Indian government, collects Aadhaar data. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is responsible for UIDAI (MeitY).

Beneficiaries of government initiatives benefit the most from the document. Ration card holders receive benefits and money is transmitted straight to bank accounts using the Aadhar card. You can also get a lot of perks if you have an Aadhar card.

As the utility of Aadhaar grows, so is the number of Aadhaar-related frauds. After multiple examples of Aadhaar-related thefts were revealed in India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a warning that not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar-based.

As the number of occurrences of fake Aadhaar cards rises, people are beginning to wonder whether their own Aadhaar card is genuine or not. That is why it is critical for everyone to determine whether or not their Aadhaar card is genuine. The validity of the Aadhaar card can be easily verified from the comfort of one's own home.

How to check the authenticity of Aadhar card-

Visit the official UIDAI portal uidai.gov.in.

Then click on 'My Aadhaar'.

After clicking on My Aadhaar, a list of all the services related to it will open.

Click on Verify an Aadhaar number.

After that enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and do the captcha verification.

Now click on Proceed to Verify.

If the mobile number entered by you is valid, then it will be redirected to a new page.

This message will contain information like age, gender and state along with an Aadhaar card number.

Will mention here whether it was released earlier.

If the card was never issued, then it is clear that the card for which verification is sought is fake.

