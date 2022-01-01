Is your PAN Card fake or real? Here's how to find out

New Delhi: After the number of cases of fraud rose in recent years, the incorporation of QR codes to PAN card ID began. A QR Code is incorporated in all PAN cards issued after July 2018. The fake and legitimate PAN cards are distinguished by the QR code generated on the PAN card. All that is required is a smartphone and the Income Tax Department's app.

During the Corona era, the number of cases of bogus PAN cards has steadily increased. It is critical to determine whether the PAN card you have is genuine or a forgery. You can now check whether a PAN card is genuine or not from the comfort of your own home.

You can open a bank account, purchase or sell property, buy or sell a vehicle, submit an ITR, and buy jewellery worth more than Rs 2 lakh using the 10 digits of your PAN card. However, many incidents of bogus PAN cards have recently surfaced.

Although the PAN Card is a government document with no direct benefits, it is extremely important in banking and other financial problems. From financial activities to opening a bank account, a PAN card is essential. Apart from that, a PAN card is required for a variety of important duties, such as purchasing and selling real estate and filing income tax returns.

Here’s how you can find out if the PAN card is fake or real:

STEP1:To begin, go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

STEP2: On the right side of the page, click the link that says "Verify your PAN data."

STEP3: After that, users must fill in their PAN card information (How to check pan card details).

STEP4: You will be given information such as the PAN number, the PAN cardholder's full name, his date of birth, and so on.

STEP5: After entering the right information, the portal will display a notification indicating whether the information entered matches your PAN card or not.

STEP6: You may easily check the validity of the PAN card this way.

Live TV

#mute