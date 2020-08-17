हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aadhaar-PAN linking

Is your Pan card linked with your Aadhaar card? Here is how to know the status online

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has further been extended to March 31, 2021. 

Is your Pan card linked with your Aadhaar card? Here is how to know the status online

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on June 24 issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has further been extended to March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020.

Follow the below mentioned steps to know if your Pan card linked with your Aadhaar card

Log in to e-filing website of the income tax department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

You will see 'Quick Links' on left side

Click 'Link Aadhaar' option

Once opened, choose this link  – Click here to view the status if you have already submitted Link Aadhaar request

You will be taken to the next page

Now fill in your PAN card and Aadhaar details

After entering your details and click – View Link Aadhaar Status

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online

  • In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal
     
  • Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth
     
  • After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code
     
  • On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card
     
  • If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Adhaar” button
     
  • Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal
     
  • Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card
     
  • If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button
     
  • You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card
