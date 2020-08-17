Is your Pan card linked with your Aadhaar card? Here is how to know the status online

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on June 24 issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has further been extended to March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020.

Follow the below mentioned steps to know if your Pan card linked with your Aadhaar card

Log in to e-filing website of the income tax department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

You will see 'Quick Links' on left side

Click 'Link Aadhaar' option

Once opened, choose this link – Click here to view the status if you have already submitted Link Aadhaar request

You will be taken to the next page

Now fill in your PAN card and Aadhaar details

After entering your details and click – View Link Aadhaar Status

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online