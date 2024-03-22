IT Dept, Banks To Open On Sunday, March 31: What About Stock Market? Check Here

New Delhi: As the fiscal year 2023–2024 comes to an end, people need to be getting ready for a number of tasks linked to taxes. But this year is special since March 31 is on a Sunday and the days leading up to it are long weekends because March 29 is Good Friday.

To help with the finishing of outstanding tax-related activities, the Income-Tax Department has declared that it will not be observing this long weekend and will instead be open from March 29 to March 31. (Also Read: Good News For Home Buyers! BOI Cuts Home Loan Rates To 8.3% Till March 31)

Furthermore, the banks are set to open too. Now the question arises what about the stock market? Whether the Indian Exchanges will be open or closed on that day? (Also Read: Unilever To Spin Off Ice Cream Unit; To Cut Around 7,500 Jobs)

Read on to clear the air on the same. So, investors should plan their trading tactics accordingly.

Will Stock Market Open On March 31, 2024?

The answer is no, the long weekend will see no trading on the stock market. Due to Good Friday on March 29 and the fact that March 30 and 31 fall on Saturday and Sunday in 2024, it will not be in operation on those dates.

Stock Market Holiday This Week

Due to festivals and vacations in the ongoing week of March 2024, Indian stock exchanges will be closed for several days. On March 25, there will be no trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This is a result of the Holi festival. On March 29, the stock market will be closed in observance of Good Friday.