हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

It’s raining appraisals! Government employees, pensioners in These states to get a massive hike

2.5 lakh state government employees in Himachal Pradesh will also get an increased salary or pension from May 2021.  

It’s raining appraisals! Government employees, pensioners in These states to get a massive hike

Amid a crisis, government employees of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have a reason to cheer up, as they are all set to get a bumper amount of money in the month of May. Punjab and Himachal Pradesh state governments are distributing the 6th Pay Commission gift to their employees. 

Overall, seven lakh employees in these two states will benefit from the rollout. The Punjab government is implementing the new pay scale from May 1 for all its employees. The neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh has also selected the same date to give a raise to its lakhs of employees. 

The state governments are increasing the state's share of basic salary, dearness allowance and NPA from 10% to 14% under the new pension scheme. More than 3.25 lakh government employees and over 3 lakh pensioners in Punjab will now get more money in hand. Meanwhile, 2.5 lakh state government employees in Himachal Pradesh will also get an increased salary or pension from May 2021. 

Punjab had constituted a panel for the 6th Pay Commission in the state in 2016. The committee’s report, which hasn’t released yet, will decide the hike in the salaries of the employees in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. 

Punjab has anyway decided to implement the 6th pay commission. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that since Punjab is implementing the new pay commission, the Himachal Pradesh government will also implement it in the state. It is important to note that the Himachal Pradesh government follows the policies of Punjab, most likely because the hilly state was once a part of Punjab. 

Besides increasing employee’s salary, the governments have hiked the retirement and gratuity for the employees who retired between 2003-2007 under the new pension scheme. Overall, benefits worth Rs 100 crore will be granted to employees. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabHimachal Pradesh6th pay commission
Next
Story

Looking for funds amid COVID-19 pandemic? Try these options

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Know how much is Mumbai ready for the fourth stage of COVID vaccination