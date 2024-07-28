ITR Filing 2024: How To Check Tax Refund Status Online With PAN Card | Refund Timeline Explained

Income Tax Refund: In today’s digital age, checking your tax refund status has never been easier. With just your PAN card, you can quickly and efficiently track the status of your tax refund online from the comfort of your home or office.

Meanwhile, the process of receiving a refund can often be confusing, especially when it comes to understanding the timeline involved. Knowing when to expect your refund can help you plan your finances better and reduce any anxiety about the process.

Notably, over 5 crore taxpayers have filed their income tax returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25, according to an update shared by the Income Tax Department on July 27. The department has been consistently reminding taxpayers to file their ITRs on time to meet the July 31 deadline.

According to the data on the Income Tax website, 5.14 crore taxpayers have filed their ITRs for AY 2024-25. Of these, over 4.67 crore ITRs have been verified so far, and 2.22 crore ITRs have been processed.

Those who have filed their tax returns and paid extra taxes to the government are eagerly waiting for the Income Tax Department to issue refunds as soon as possible. Let's have a quick look at the step-by-step guide:

How Many Days It Takes To Get Tax Refunds?

The Income Tax Department states that it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account. If the refund is not received within this period, the taxpayer should check for any intimations regarding discrepancies in their ITR and review their email for notifications from the IT department. Adding further, the taxpayer can check the refund status on the e-filing portal following the prescribed process.

How To Check Income Tax Refund Status Through E-Filing Website?

Step 1: Visit the official e-Filing portal.

Step 2: Log in with your User ID/PAN/Aadhaar.

Step 3: Enter the ‘Captcha code’ displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Navigate to the ‘My Account’ section and click on the ‘Refund/Demand Status’ option.

Step 5: The status of your income tax refund will be displayed with details like Assessment Year, Status, Reason for Refund Failure, and Payment Mode.