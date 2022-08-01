New Delhi: The deadline to file your ITR or income tax reports has finally ended on July 31. As the deadline approached, the number of petitions and demands to extend it grew. Taxpayers had used trendy hashtags such as #Extend Due Date Immediately, which has received over 5,000 submissions as of today. Unfortunately, the government has not provided any notification indicating an extension for ITR filing.

Notably, the ITR filing date has not been extended for the first time in three years. While some were outraged, many rushed to Twitter and made memes about it. Read More: BIG update on ITR Filing! Time limit for ITR e-verification reduced from 120 days to 30 days

Tax Professionals returning home after completing First phase of tax season:#IncomeTaxReturns #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/YYj8mQgeaq — CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) July 31, 2022

Still waiting for the OTP. It's almost 1 hour. #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/I5WNxoCE7M — Subhash Singh (@sisodiyaji0761) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, according to the Income Tax website, a total of 4,09,49,663 returns had been filed as of July 28. 2,41,15,777 verifiable ITRs have been processed out of this total. However, according to data from the income tax site, just 40% of taxpayers have filed their ITRs, despite the fact that the portal has a total of 10,45,31,679 individuals registered.Read More: PM Kisan eKYC deadline ends: What next? What should PM Kisan beneficiaries do now?

Taxpayers complained about technical difficulties encountered while filing their income tax forms, claiming that the portal was down. They also used trending hashtags and tagged the accounts of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the Income Tax Department, among others, to demand an extension.

Experts believe that the ITR filing deadline will not be extended after July 31 because many taxpayers are able to file their reports.