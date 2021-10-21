ITR filing for FY 2020-21: Salaried people using ITR-1 SAHAJ should keep these 9 documents ready, get checklist here

New Delhi: The Income Tax Return (ITRs) forms for the assessment year 2021-22 or FY 2020-21 can be now accessed for filing tax returns.

The most basic - ITR-1 or Sahaj - is to be filled by the salaried class of taxpayers. The form this time seeks an assessee's details in separate fields such as allowances not exempt, profit in lieu of salary and value of prerequisites among others. (Also read:Here's how to pre-validate your bank account online for getting refunds on income tax)

You must keep these 9 Checklist of documents or information for filing ITR-1 SAHAJ (Also read: File your tax return for free using SBI YONO app; here's how)

1. General Information

PAN

Aadhaar card number

2. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

3. Income from house property

Rent receipt

Housing loan account statement for deduction of interest

4. Other sources

Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Claim of deduction under chapter VI-A

Your contribution to PF/NPS

Your Children's school tuition fees

Life insurance premium reciept

Stamp duty and registration charges

Principal repayment on your home loan

Equity Linked Saving Scheme/Mutual funds investments

Reciept with details of donations eligible for 80G

The aggregate amount of deduction admissible u/s 80C, 80CCC AND 80CCD(1) and shall be restricted to maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

6. Fill up Schedule Dl if you have made any investment/deposit/payments between April 1, 2020 to July 31, 3030 for the purpose of claiming any deduction under Part B of Chapter VIA

7. Tax Payment Details

Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.

8. TDS Details

Verify the TAN details and the amount of credit available in your form 16 (For salary), 16A (non Salary) and 16C (Rent)

PAN/Aadhaar of Tenant

9. Other information

Exempt income like agricultural income, dividend (only for reporting purpose)

Details of all active bank accounts held in India (Minimum one account should be selected for refund credit)

Form 10E in case relief u/s 89 is claimed

Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2020-21 (AY 2021-22). It may be noted that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 has been again extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers. The new deadline for filing ITR has been shifted from September 30 to December 31, 2021.

Live TV

#mute