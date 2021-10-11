ITR filing FY 2020-21: File your tax return for free using SBI YONO app; here's how

New Delhi: With just two months remaining for you to file your income tax returns (ITR), you must not wait till the last moment.

While there are several online options available before you for filing your income tax returns including income tax official website, SBI's Yono app can be also very useful.

For simple ITR Filing, the process is available for free.

"You get exciting benefits on filing your ITR early with Tax2win on YONO. Besides FREE filing, you also get early refunds, enough time to reconcile, and more," SBI has tweeted.

Here is a quick recap of documents that you should keep handy before filing your ITR.

1. PAN Card

2. Aadhaar card number

3. Salary/Pension: Form 16 from Employer(s)

4. Bank Statement/passbook for interest on saving account and on fixed deposits

5. Verify the tax payment details as available in your form 26AS.\

It may be noted that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 has been again extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers. The new deadline for filing ITR has been shifted from September 30 to December 31, 2021.

