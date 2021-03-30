हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ITR filing FY 2019-20

ITR filing FY 2019-20: Haven't filed your tax return? Do not ignore this

The Income Tax department has been issuing constant alerts and warnings on filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 (FY 2019-20). 

ITR filing FY 2019-20: Haven&#039;t filed your tax return? Do not ignore this

New Delhi: Though the last date of filing Income Tax returns for FY 2019-20 is over for individual filers as well as for companies, March 31, 2021 is the final deadline to file ITR as well as revised ITR with the late fee.

The Income Tax department has been issuing constant alerts and warnings on filing Income Tax Returns. Recently the I-T department tweeted, 

Earlier, on March 24, I-T department had tweeted If Tax has been deducted on your receipts/income, but you haven't filed your Income Tax Return (ITR), please do so at the earliest. Last date to file ITR for AY 2020-21 is March 31st, 2021.

It must be noted here that the deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals was extended by 10 days to January 10, 2021 while that for companies had been extended  till February 15, 2021. However, March 31, 2021 is the final deadline to file ITR and revised ITR with the late fee. This year, taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the FY 2019-20 financial year and the assessment year would be AY 2020-21.

As on March 24, CBDT had tweeted that it had issued refunds of over Rs. 2,13,823 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 22nd March,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 79,483 crore have been issued in 2,21,92,812 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,34,340crore have been issued in 2,22,188 cases.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ITR filing FY 2019-20ITR filing AY 2020-21Income tax returnitr
Next
Story

Bank holidays April 2021: Banks will remain closed for 9 days in total, check out the important dates

Must Watch

PT16M58S

Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow continues for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, Bengal