ITR filing FY 2019-2020: File your tax online in just few minutes, follow these simple steps

New Delhi: Filing of income tax is easy if all your documents are ready, and you know the correct manner to file your ITR. For those tax payers who want to fill the income-tax return till now, can do so online, and it does not take a lot of time to do so.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the due date of filing all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 to 30th November, 2020. Tax payers will be filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21).

To file your I-T return online you need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the I-T Department’s website, www.incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in, and register yourself with your Permanent Account Number (PAN).



Your PAN will also be your user ID.



After you have successfully registered, find the download menu option.



Now click on e-filling AY 2020-21 and download the ITR-1’s (Sahaj) return preparation software.



Be mindful, ITR-1’s Sahaj return are for the salaried person, own property, earn interest income or are a pensioner.



Now using detail given in your Form 16, fill them out in the Return Preparation Software you downloaded.



Now you can calculate your tax payable by using the “Calculate Tax” tab.



Pay your tax and enter the challan details in the tax return.



Click on the validate icon to confirm your details entered. Now create an XML file, which gets automatically saved on your computer.



Select the “Submit Return” tab and upload the XML file after selecting the “AY 2020-2021” and the relevant form.



If you have a “digital signature” (DS) now is the time to use it.



You will be asked if you wish to verify or sign the file. Select either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.



A message will come stating that the process has been completed and that you have successfully filed your income tax return.

ITR Verification

An ITR verification (ITR-V) will come and you can download it, the form is also mailed to you on your registered email ID. Print your ITR-V form, remember to sign it in blue ink, and mail it to the Income Tax Department-CPC, Post Bag No-1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore — 560100, Karnataka within a time duration of 120 days of uploading your e-return. No documents from couriers will be accepted. The I-T department will send you an email acknowledging that they have received your ITR-V form. If by any chance you do not receive the mail from the I-T department, you can resend your form.

Quick recap of the things you wiil need before filing ITR

Make sure that you have your PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank account number, investment details and their respective proof certificates, Form 16, Form 26 AS --and keep them handy.