New Delhi: The number of taxpayers filing their income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2022–23 (AY23) increased manifold, in the final hours, with the Sunday, July 31, deadline approaching. As of now, the government has provided no information on the extension of the deadline for filing ITRs. However, the income tax department, on Sunday (July 31), gave a major update related to ITR filing.

Taking it to microblogging platform Twitter, the income tax department said that as of July 30, more than 5.10 crore ITRs have been filed and that on July 30 alone, around 57.51 lakh returns were filed. (ALSO READ: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Will Income Tax Return filing due date be extended today?)

More than 5.10 crore ITRs have been filed till 30th July,2022. Over 57.51 lakh #ITRs were filed on 30th July,2022 itself.

Do remember to file yours, if not filed as yet. #FileNow to avoid late fee.

Today is the due dt to file #ITR for AY 2022-23

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf pic.twitter.com/3bVrHid1MF — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2022

“More than 5.10 crore ITRs have been filed till 30th July,2022. Over 57.51 lakh #ITRs were filed on 30th July,2022 itself,” the income tax department said in its tweet. (ALSO READ: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Facing issues with e-verification, legal heir registration, check THESE FAQs by Income Tax Dept)

“Do remember to file yours, if not filed as yet. #FileNow to avoid a late fee. Today is the due date to file #ITR for AY 2022-23," the income tax department said in the same tweet posted on the microblogging platform on Sunday.

After missing the deadline to submit your income tax return for the fiscal year 2021–2022, you will have to pay a late fee if you decide to file belated ITRs.

Although the government has been asked to extend the deadline by numerous taxpayers and citizens, it is predicted that this year won't see an extension like the previous two. As a result, individual taxpayers should submit their ITRs immediately if they haven't already.