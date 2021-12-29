ITR filing latest update: CBDT extends verification of ITR filing for AY 2020-21 till 28 February 2022

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that it has provided one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21 which are pending for verification due to non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-Verification.

The CBDT has extended verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020 till 28 February 2022. (Also read: Just 2 days left for filing ITR, know penalty you need to pay for missing December 31 deadline)

“…in respect of all ITRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 which were uploaded electronically by the taxpayers within the time allowed under section 139 of the Act and which have remained incomplete due to non submission of ITR-V Form pending e-Verification, the Board , in exercise of its powers under section 119(2)(a) of the Act, hereby permits verification of such returns either by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru through speed post or through EVC/OTP modes as listed in para 1 above. Such verification process must be completed by 28.02.202,” said a CBDT circular.

Central Board of Direct Taxes acknowledged that large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020- 21 still remain pending with the Income-tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned.

This relaxation, however, shall not apply in those cases, where during the intervening period, Income-tax Department has already taken recourse to any other measure as specified in the Act for ensuring filing of tax return by the taxpayer concerned after declaring the return as non-est, the circular further mentioned.

Meawhile, the last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2021-22 or FY 2020-21 is December 31. The ITR this year is applicable for income earned between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021

