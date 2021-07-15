ITR filing made easy! Taxpayers can now file income tax returns at nearby post offices

New Delhi: India Post is now offering an option to pay income tax returns (ITR) at nearest post office Common Services Centres (CSC) counters, in what could be good news for lakhs of salaried taxpayers across the country.

Taking it to Twitter, India Post said that taxpayers can easily access ITR services at nearby post office CSC counter. “Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter. #AapkaDostIndiaPost,” India post tweeted.

Post Office’s CSC counters across India act as a single access point for Indians citizens to avail several financial services such as postal, banking and insurance services. People can avail several other government benefits and information via CSC counters.

Post Office's CSC counters across India act as a single access point for Indians citizens to avail several financial services such as postal, banking and insurance services. People can avail several other government benefits and information via CSC counters.

The government also provides several other e-services to Indian citizens via these CSC centres located at local post offices to ensure that people can avail benefits it offers under the Digital India programme. Digital India website points out that CSC centres are aimed at making governance more effective.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has recently launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in.However, the new platform is currently marred with glitches. The tech department along with Infosys is currently working to fix all the technical issues to offer an impressive experience to Indian taxpayers.

