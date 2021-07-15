हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coca Cola

Coca-Cola to change flavour of its drink after 36 years, fans react

Coca-Cola is all set to change the flavour of soda once again and its fans are already upset. The company on Tuesday announced the news and promised even more iconic taste for the new version of its 'Coke Zero'. Last time it changed the flavour of its soda was in 1985.

Photo courtesy: Pixabay
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: If you are a big fan of Coca-Cola and cherish their cola drinks, you may want to brace yourself for a change. The famous soft drink manufacturer is all set to change the recipe for your favourite soda drink. The last time the company changed the flavour of its soda was in 1985.

According to the New York Times, Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday that it is changing the taste and look of one of its most popular soft drinks: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero. They said they are doing so in an effort to make the drink taste more like regular Coke. The look of the product will also be altered as it will ditch its current red-and-black look and bear an all-red appearance. 

The news has left many Coke lovers worried and apprehensive as they rushed to social media and expressed their views on the development. While some consumers vowed to switch to other drinks, there were others who threatened to turn to the drink of Coca-Cola's arch-rival, Pepsi.

The new version will be rolled out in the United States this month and will hit Canada in September. Coca-Cola has already updated the product in some international markets, leaving many of its consumers in a state fix to why Coke is messing with its beloved drink. Some of the customers also recalled the 1995 fiasco when Coca-Cola launched the 'New Coke', a new version of the soft drink, that was labelled as 'too sweet' and rejected by the masses.

Tags:
Coca ColaCoca Cola diet cokeCoca Cola new flavourDiet CokeCoke ZeroCoca Cola new look
