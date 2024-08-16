Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778814
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INCOME TAX RETURN

ITR Refund Scam FY2023-24: I-T Department Warns Tax Payers; Here Are The Red Flags You Need To Identify

The Income Tax department has pointed out major red flags that will help tax payers identify fraud or scam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tax Refund Scam Rampant
  • I-T department issues warning
  • How to identify scamsters/fraudsters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ITR Refund Scam FY2023-24: I-T Department Warns Tax Payers; Here Are The Red Flags You Need To Identify

New Delhi: The Income tax department has issued warnings to tax payers to not fall prey to scamsters who are defrauding people with fake ITR refund scam.

The Income Tax department has pointed out major red flags that ITR filers should identify if they come across such a message on email, or on their social media. (Also read: How Long Will It Take to Get Your ITR Refund)

Sharing several tweets on microblogging site X, the I-T department has said that tax payers should be wary of pop-up messages, stating that the department will never contact tax payers through pop-up windows. It has also asked tax payers to close any such message immediately and report it to the Income Tax department. (Also read: How To Check Tax Refund Status Online With PAN Card)

Sharing an instance of ITR fraud, the Income Tax department said a man lost Rs 1.5 lakh after clicking on a fake income tax refund message. He was directed to a fraudulent app, which led to his phone being hacked and money being debited from his account.

The Income tax department has also clarified that it never asks people for their personal information and has advised that people should never share details like OTP, Bank account, PAN, Aadhaar details with unknown people.

The I-T department has also asked tax payers to know the difference between real and fake and enter their tax information only on the official Income Tax Department website.

Income Tax department has highlighted 5 major points to spot the scam or fraud:

- Never respond to unsolicited messages or calls from strangers promising refunds

- Never trust unverified sources claiming to be from Income Tax Department

- Never Share Personal details such as OTP, bank account, PAN and Aadhaar details

- Never click on unverified links claiming to be linked to Income Tax Department

- e-Pay your Income tax only through official websites

Once the Income Tax Return (ITR) has been processed, the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) endeavors to process your tax refund within 20 to 45 days. With technological advancements, the average processing time for refunds has significantly decreased, making it faster and more efficient. However, it is essential to note that the timeline for receiving a refund may vary based on individual cases and circumstances.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?