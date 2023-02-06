Jana Small Finance Bank Hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits, Check New FD Rates Here

New Delhi: Jana Small Finance Bank has announced that it hiked interest rates on Fixed Deposits.

"Jana Small Finance Bank has announced a new increase in interest rates on regular fixed deposits, effective February 1, 2023 and on FD Plus are effective from February 6, 2023," the bank said in a release. Customers will now get an interest rate as high as 8.10% on regular deposits for a tenure of more than 2-3 years.

Customers can reap the benefit of 8.25% on Fixed Deposit Plus for a tenure of more than 2-3 years. Bank also offers 8.80% on Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits, the bank added.

Jana Small Finance Bank Retail Domestic Fixed Deposit Cards:

Fixed Deposit Rates (Effective 1st February 2023) Period Regular FD Interest Rate (p.a.) Senior Citizen FD Interest Rate (p.a.)* 7-14 days 3.75% 4.45% 15-60 days 4.25% 4.95% 61-90 days 5.25% 5.95% 91-180 days 5.50% 6.20% 181-364 days 7.00% 7.70% 1 Year[365 Days] 7.25% 7.95% > 1 Year - 2 Years 7.50% 8.20% >2 Years-3 Years 8.10% 8.80% > 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.35% 8.05% 5 Years[1825 Days] 7.25% 7.95% > 5 Years - 10 Years 6.00% 6.70%

Jana Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit Plus (Non-Callable FD) Card Rate grid:

FD Plus (Non-Callable) Rates (Effective 06th February 2023) Period Interest Rate (p.a.)

(<2 Crore) Interest Rate (p.a.)

(2 Crore & above) 7-14 days 3.90% 3.90% 15-60 days 4.40% 4.40% 61-90 days 5.40% 5.40% 91-180 days 5.65% 5.65% 181-364 days 7.15% 7.15% 1 Year[365 Days] 7.40% 7.40% 1 Year - 2 Years 7.65% 7.65% >2 Years-3 Years 8.25% 8.25% > 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.50% 7.50% 5 Years[1825 Days] 7.40% 7.40% > 5 Years - 10 Years 6.15% 6.15%

Jana Small Finance Bank Recurring Deposit rates Recurring Deposit Rates - From 1st Feb 23

Recurring Deposit Rates - From 1st Feb 23 Period Regular RD Interest Rate (p.a.) Senior Citizen RD Interest Rate (p.a.) > 1 Month - 6 Months 4.00% 4.70% > 6 Months - < 12 Months 7.00% 7.70% 12 Months - 24 Months 7.50% 8.20% > 24 Months - 36 Months 8.10% 8.80% > 36 Months - 60 Months 7.35% 8.05% > 60 Months - 120 Months 6.00% 6.70%

Jana Small Finance Bank said that the existing customers can also enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort of their homes or offices through internet banking. With this online process, customers can book the FDs instantly and hassle-free.

Jana Small Finance Bank also offers its retail customers the opportunity to open Current Account, Savings Account, Recurring Deposits. Bank also offers NR (Non-Resident) Fixed Deposits with attractive interest rates.