Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
E-VISA

Japan Launches E-Visa Program For Indian Travelers: Check Eligibility, Application Process, And More

To apply for an e-Visa, eligible individuals can visit the Japan e-Visa website and follow below-mentioned process.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japan Launches E-Visa Program For Indian Travelers: Check Eligibility, Application Process, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Japan has officially rolled out its electronic visa (e-Visa) program, extending convenience to travelers from various countries, including India. This initiative aims to streamline the visa application process for individuals planning short-term visits to Japan, particularly those entering by air with ordinary passports.

Who Are Eligible To Get An E-Visa?

The e-Visa program is available for citizens of several countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the USA. (Also Read: Customer Get Delayed Food Delivery On Tuesday, Swiggy Blames 'Weekend Peak Hour', Chat Goes Viral)

Additionally, Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India are also eligible to apply. (Also Read: Security Alert For Android Users! Indian Govt Issued High-Risk Warning: Read More)

Application Process

To apply for an e-Visa, eligible individuals can visit the Japan e-Visa website and follow a straightforward application process:

- Applicants must verify the required visa type and prepare the necessary documents for submission.

- Enter the required information for the online visa application.

- The results of the visa application will be communicated via the applicant's registered email address.

- Upon receiving notification of the visa fees, applicants must make the payment to Japanese overseas establishments specified in the email.

- Following the payment, the e-Visa will be issued to the applicant.

In-Person Interview

During the application process, some applicants may be requested to attend an in-person interview at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over their place of residence.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor