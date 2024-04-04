Japan Launches E-Visa Program For Indian Travelers: Check Eligibility, Application Process, And More

New Delhi: Japan has officially rolled out its electronic visa (e-Visa) program, extending convenience to travelers from various countries, including India. This initiative aims to streamline the visa application process for individuals planning short-term visits to Japan, particularly those entering by air with ordinary passports.

Who Are Eligible To Get An E-Visa?

The e-Visa program is available for citizens of several countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the USA. (Also Read: Customer Get Delayed Food Delivery On Tuesday, Swiggy Blames 'Weekend Peak Hour', Chat Goes Viral)

Additionally, Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India are also eligible to apply. (Also Read: Security Alert For Android Users! Indian Govt Issued High-Risk Warning: Read More)

Application Process

To apply for an e-Visa, eligible individuals can visit the Japan e-Visa website and follow a straightforward application process:

- Applicants must verify the required visa type and prepare the necessary documents for submission.

- Enter the required information for the online visa application.

- The results of the visa application will be communicated via the applicant's registered email address.

- Upon receiving notification of the visa fees, applicants must make the payment to Japanese overseas establishments specified in the email.

- Following the payment, the e-Visa will be issued to the applicant.

In-Person Interview

During the application process, some applicants may be requested to attend an in-person interview at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over their place of residence.