Customer Get Delayed Food Delivery On Tuesday, Swiggy Blames 'Weekend Peak Hour', Chat Goes Viral

New Delhi: Gone are the days when you need to visit restaurants for your favourite meal. Now, you can order food in a few taps and it will be delivered to your place. You can get your favourite cuisines at your doorsteps in just a few clicks. However, in a recent incident, Delhi's customer has shared a new experience.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy sparked debate among customers when it referred to Tuesday evening as a 'peak delivery hour.' The incident came to light when a customer from Delhi voiced his concerns regarding the delay in his food order. (Also Read: 'You Give More Money To Govt Than Spend On Yourself': Social Media Post On Income Tax Concerns Goes Viral)

What Happens?

The confusion arose when a customer reached out to Swiggy's customer support to inquire about the delay in his order. To his bewilderment, the response he received attributed the delay to the 'weekend peak hour,' leaving him questioning the logic behind such an explanation, especially on a Tuesday. (Also Read: Security Alert For Android Users! Indian Govt Issued High-Risk Warning: Read More)

Social Media Outcry

Expressing his concern, the customer took to social media platforms, including the 'Delhi' subreddit, to share his perplexing experience.

Posting a screenshot of his chat with Swiggy's customer care executive, the user, identified as @soumil80, highlighted the unusual response he received.

According to the screenshot, the customer support representative stated, "As it is a weekend peak hour, the restaurant is facing heavy demand due to which there is a slight delay in your order. Request you to wait for some time and the order will be delivered to you at the earliest."

Users Reactions

The netizen claims that the explanation provided by Swiggy's customer support is entirely unreasonable as it was barely 5 p.m. on a Tuesday.