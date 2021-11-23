Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Submit Life Certificate now or your pension will stop from December

New Delhi: A life certificate is one of the most crucial documents in the possession of those who get a pension in India. To continue receiving their pension without interruption, all government pensioners must present their life certificates, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

The deadline for submitting a life certificate for retirees is November 30, which is only seven days away. If this is not done, one will be unable to receive his or her pension. Pensioners receive their payments via Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices, and other financial institutions.

Life certificate

A life certificate is a vital piece of documentation for retirees, as it serves as verification that they are still alive. This must be shown to an authorised pension distributor or agency, such as a bank or the post office, and ensures that payments to the pensioner's workplace do not continue after his or her death. Before awarding pensions, the government and insurance companies advise producing this certificate, which is normally required once a year.

In order for the distributing agency to issue the life certificate, the person receiving the pension must generally be physically present. In the event of a pandemic, the Centre has devised digital life certificates (DLC) to prevent Covid dangers, which are regarded as sufficient proof for pension disbursement. The DLC was launched years ago, but it came in handy during the pandemic.

How Can Pensioners submit a Life Certificate Online?

Life certificates can be electronically submitted through the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. In this instance, the pensioner can finish the procedure digitally at home by entering needed information such as name, mobile number, Aadhaar number, and other pension-related information.

For biometric authentication, the portal leverages the Aadhaar platform, which enables fingerprint and iris scanning. You can also submit the life certificate digitally at a nearby citizen service centre or bank/post office.

Pre-requisites to Generate Jeevan Pramaan Patra Online

Pensioners must meet certain requirements in order to generate their digital life certificates, also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra. One need is that the retiree have a valid Aadhar number. Second, the pensioner must have a valid mobile phone number in order to generate the online certificate. Before beginning, the user must first create an account on the government's Jeevan Pramaan portal.

Steps to Register on Jeevan Pramaan App

To do so, a retiree must first download the government's Jeevan Pramaan app. He or she should be able to register as a new user from here. To proceed with the process, select this option.

Following that, the pensioner must provide his or her Aadhaar number, bank account number, and name, as well as his or her mobile number and pension payment order (PPO). After that, the user should be able to select an option that instructs the app to transmit an OTP. Then he or she should select that choice. The OTP will be sent to the phone number provided upon registration. After receiving the code, the pensioner should copy the number and enter it. Aadhar should be used to authenticate this. The user must now select the submit option, which will generate a Pramaan ID after it has been validated.

Steps to Generate Life Certificate Online

The pensioner can log in to the app using the Pramaan ID and another OTP after it has been created. After that, he or she can select 'Generate Jeevan Pramaan' and enter their Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers. The user should now select Generate OTP and enter the code. He or she should next input the PPO number, name, and disbursing agency's name. Scanning the user's fingerprint and iris using Aadhar data will authenticate them.

After that, Jeevan Pramaan will appear on the window, and a confirmation message will be sent to the user's registered mobile number.

Live TV

#mute