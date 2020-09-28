Just one WhatsApp mistake can expose your bank account to fraudsters --SBI makes important announcement

New Delhi: Cybercriminals and financial fraudsters are lurking around your banking activities. With the usage of smartphone technology, if you are not aware of the loopholes, your bank account may become empty in a jiffy.

To make customers aware of the banking frauds, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted that just one WhatsApp mistake can make you exposed to these financial fraudsters. The bank has also asked the customers to excersise major caution, stay aware and vigilant.

"Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant," SBI has tweeted.

The Bank has highlighted five bullet points in its 'important announcement' on how cyber criminals are approaching customers via WhatsApp Calls and Messages.

- Informing customers about winning lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

- Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through Emails, SMS, Calls and WhatsApp Calls.

- There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on - please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.

- Cyber criminals are waiting for just one mistake - please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages.

The SBI has asked customers to share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.