Karwa Chauth 2022: Five fabulous financial gifts this Karwa Chauth for your wife

This Karwa Chauth 2022, why not give your wife some real security that may not only prove to be financial asset in future, but also carries the potential to multiply?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is celebrated mostly by married women in the northern and western part of India for the long life and of their husband and marital bliss. Women keep fast for their husbands and pray for his long life. It is a symbol of the bonding between husband and wife. It is that time of the year when husbands renew the pledge of a happy married life. This Karwa Chauth 2022, husbands can think of some fabulous financial gifts for their wives that not only provide long term security, but also promise asset multiplication in the future. Some investment plans can be started with a very low investment amount, while some also ensure rebate on taxes.

Here are five fabulous financial gifts you can give to your wife this Karwa Chauth 2022

1) Systematic Investment Plans

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are touted as safe investment options. SIPs don't require a big commitment too. You can start a SIP with amount as low as Rs 500 a month.
 

2) Post offices Monthly Income Schemes (MIS)

Post offices Monthly Income Schemes (MIS) can be a great gift to your wife so that she gets a regular monthly income for her own needs.

 

3) Health Insurance

In the uncertain times that we live in a health insurance policy with an adequate cover will take care of your wife during any untoward incidence which requires hospitalization. It will also help your family to meet the burgeoning medical expenses.

 

4) Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS)

Since the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) can be started with an investment as low as  Rs 500, it will not be much of a burden for you. An ELSS also provides tax rebate under section 80 C of Income Tax Act

 

5) Any form of Gold

Gold is considered both auspicious and a safe haven investment. You can buy gold in any form for her. IT could be ETFs or Physical gold or gold jewellery or Bonds –the choices are innumerous.

Karwa Chauth 2022Karva Chauthkarwa chauth gift ideasKarwa Chauth 2022 gift ideas for wife

